Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs are not giving up on their second-place finish aspirations in the DStv Premiership, despite losing to Sekhukhune United on Sunday afternoon. Chiefs travelled to the Peter Mokaba Stadium over the weekend on the back of a six-game unbeaten run, but that came to an end as Sammy Seabi’s fourth minute goal secured the hosts all three points.

Seabi scored after Siyabonga Ngezana’s poor clearance fell to him inside the box, It was against the run of play as Chiefs’ defence was caught at sixes and sevens. It was another result that served as a huge blow to their chances of finishing second in the league as they trail SuperSport United, who have played a game more, by six points. Speaking after the game, coach Arthur Zwane conceded that it's worrying that they’ve failed to keep a clean sheet since beating Orlando Pirates 1-0 in February.

“It’s a worrying factor – if we keep conceding goals. I think we had it covered but unfortunately the ball hit Siya’s boot and fell in their path, and they converted,” Zwane said. “Most of the guys had a solid game but we just didn’t create enough goal scoring opportunities. And yeah, it’s one of those games where you can do your best (and still not manage to get a goal).” Zwane, though, says they won’t throw in the towel in their quest for second.