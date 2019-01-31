AmaZulu goalkeeper Siya Mbatha put his body on the line to deny Sundowns. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

DURBAN – AmaZulu became the first team in the PSL this season to defeat Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday, and AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson referred to that result as a bonus. Usuthu emerged 2-0 victors at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

An own goal by Tebogo Langerman and a header by Ovidy Karuru handed Usuthu their first three points of 2019.

“We came here for one point because we were playing against the former African champions.

“When you play Sundowns and you’re able to add another two points. It is a bonus, but at the same time, we did a lot of work.

“I thought we were worth a goal in the first half, even though it is an own goal. We didn’t play like we did in the first half during the second half,” Johnson said.

“Credit to Sundowns, our goalkeeper Siya Mbatha got a man of the match award. He made some brilliant saves.

“We need to keep the ball better. We made good changes. We brought in Siphesihle Maduna and Emiliano Tade to hold the game. We tried to be technically sound.

“We keep on telling the players that simple is the best in life. If you play simple football, then you get something.

“In the last 10 minutes, we brought on Ovidy and we said, you know what, we have the three points when we scored the second goal,” he added.

Sundowns target Tade started on the bench and came on in the second half.

“A lot has been said about Emiliano since he started playing for us. He has been off the boil for the first few games.

“Sometimes the best thing you can do to a player is to take him out and give him 20 minutes against one of the best teams in Africa. That just shows you his class,” Johnson elaborated.





The Mercury

