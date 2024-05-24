‘Invincibles’, Top 8 and relegation ... What to look out for on final day of DStv Premiership action

While Mamelodi Sundowns have already romped to the title almost a month ago and Cape Town Spurs’ relegation confirmed, there are still plenty to play for in the final round of fixtures of the DStv Premiership season. IOL Sport’s John Goliath looks at all the drama that Saturday’s final day can deliver, from Sundowns’ chance to make history, the CAF Champions League race, Kaizer Chiefs’ battle to get into the top eight and the battle to avoid the promotion-relegation playoff spot.

All matches kick off at 3pm on Saturday. Mamelodi Sundowns have one more hurdle to clear in ‘Invincibles’ quest After storming to a seven consecutive title with six games to spare, Sundowns haven’t taken their foot off the pedal in their quest to make more history. Sundowns have already broken their points record for a 16-team league season, their current points tally of 73 surpassing their effort of 71 in the 2015/16 campaign. But now they are going for a feat that no other team has achieved in the PSL era.

Masandawana are trying to finish the season unbeaten, having won 22 and drawing seven league matches. Only a handful of teams around the world have managed to do this, with Arsenal’s “Invincibles” achieving in the 2003/04 season. Antonio Conte’s Juventus also ended the 2011/12 season with 23 victories and 15 draws. This season, Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen also went through a whole league campaign unbeaten. Sundowns, though, will need to avoid defeat against Cape Town City at home to make history.

CAF Stellenbosch FC have their fate in their own hands and just need a win to qualify for the CAF Champions League for the first time in their history. The Winelands team are one point ahead of the third-placed Orlando Pirates, who face SuperSport United in their final match of the season.

Stellies face a Richards Bay team still fighting their own battle near the bottom of the table, so Steve Barker’s men will have to bring their A-game and not take the opposition for granted. Last chance for Kaizer Chiefs to salvage “something” from the season It hasn’t been a great season for Chiefs, who will complete another season without a trophy. In fact, it’s been one of their worst seasons in recent history as they are still not assured of a place in the top eight, which will give them entry into next season’s MTN8 cup competition.

With the top seven places already confirmed, it’s basically a two-horse race for the remaining spot. Chiefs currently occupy the eighth position and have their fate in their own hands. They are level on points with AmaZulu, but Amakhosi are one goal better off in the goal-difference stakes. They have easier match against Cape Town Spurs and need to try and record a handsome victory. They basically have to match AmaZulu’s result in terms of getting the win and goals.

For AmaZulu, who face Golden Arrows, to qualify for the top eight, they need to win and try and score two more goals than Chiefs on the day. Can Richards Bay perform a final-day miracle to escape the dreaded promotion-relegation playoffs? Things aren’t looking great for Richards Bay, who have fought bravely in the latter part of the campaign. They avoided the automatic drop, but now find themselves needing a miracle to avoid the promotion-relegation playoffs.