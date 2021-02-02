ISL's Odisha sack coach Stuart Baxter for 'unacceptable' rape comment

ODISHA – Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha have sacked head coach Stuart Baxter for making "unacceptable" comments referencing rape in a post-match interview.

Baxter, who was previously South Africa's head coach, said after his team's 1-0 defeat by Jamshedpur on Monday that one of his players "would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty".

Odisha issued an apology on Monday, saying they were "appalled at the comments", which were "completely unacceptable whatever the context."

The club announced that the 67-year-old Englishman had been sacked on Tuesday.