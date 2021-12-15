It’s not a coincidence AmaZulu keep drawing games, says coach Benni McCarthy

Durban - Amazulu coach, Benni McCarthy, did not hold back speaking after his side’s 2-2 draw at home to Chippa United on Tuesday. Usuthu needed an extraordinary off the bench second half performance from Luvuyo Memela to salvage yet another draw, their 11th of the season, after going two goals down in the first half.

Amazulu have now drawn each of their last seven league games, the club’s longest run of consecutive draws in Premier Soccer League history. McCarthy however alluded to the fact his side’s inconsistency isn’t just down to fate or chance. “It’s not a coincidence that we keep drawing games. Too many of us at the club are probably still hung up on what we achieved last season which is bad because it’s a totally different season now and we’re faced with different problems.”

“I think everyone at Amazulu, the players, technical staff and myself included, need to take a hard look at themselves because the league is tough,” he said. Amazulu returned from halftime a transformed side and McCarthy lauded his team’s reaction after a poor first half showing, a common problem in the Usuthu camp this season. “We were lucky Chippa weren’t three or four goals up when we went to halftime but we decided to get them out of their comfort zone and assigned man to man duties in the second half. The boys responded well and showed character individually which was what I was looking for from them.

💬 "Chippa are a decent side but when you put on pressure, they can't play, second-half we showed that."



Benni McCarthy reacts to AmaZulu's draw against Chippa, on his one-year anniversary as coach of the club. — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) December 14, 2021 The former Cape Town City coach also praised Chippa’s positive and lively approach and their performance in a highly competitive match at the Jonsson King’s Park Stadium. “We have to give Chippa credit as well. Considering where they are on the DSTV Premiership table, for them to come to us and approach the game the way they did is really commendable.” “They didn’t really change much in terms of personnel but the high-press they applied from the onset really paid dividends for them as they forced a lot of mistakes from our defence and that’s how they got their two early goals,” he further added.