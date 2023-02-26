Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, February 26, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

It's super Saturday for the two Cape Town sides who post wins on the road

Nyiko Mobbie of Sekhukhune United and Bertrand Mani of Cape Town City during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane

Nyiko Mobbie of Sekhukhune United and Bertrand Mani of Cape Town City during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on 25 February 2023. Picture: BackpagePix

Published 42m ago

Share

Cape Town - It was a super Saturday for the two Cape Town-based DStv Premiership sides which posted wins on the road.

Cape Town City walked away with all three points at the Peter Mokaba Stadium following their 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United.

Story continues below Advertisement

Stellenbosch recorded three consecutive wins in the Premiership for the first time this season after beating Richards Bay 2-1 at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium.

Sekhukhune looked full of enterprise at the start, and City seemed content to sit back and absorb the pressure.

More on this

City managed to reverse the flow of the game with an occasional counter-attack, but did not threaten the opposition’s defence.

As the game wound towards the halftime break, play was largely restricted to the central areas of the field.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sekhukhune striker Victor Letsoalo enjoyed the best first-half scoring shot, but it merely brought the best out of City keeper Darren Keet who averted danger with a point-blank save.

After a goalless first half, Sekhukhune grabbed the initiative and were in control for a sustained spell until the hour mark, when they suffered a setback.

City midfielder Thabo Nodada gained possession on the fringe of the Sekhukhune goalmouth and fired from range. His shot caught Ivory Coast goalkeeper Ali Sangare by surprise, and it whistled past him into the net for what proved to be the eventual winner.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sekhukhune upped their game in search of the equaliser, but City held out to claim three valuable match points.

ALSO READ: This win is important for the club and its supporters, says Kaizer Chiefs’ Arthur Zwane

In Durban, new signing Iqraam Rayners scored on either side of the break to spearhead his side's victory.

Cape Town-born striker Luvuyo Memela scored Richards Bay's only goal from the penalty spot eight minutes from time.

ALSO READ: Sucker punch as late Olisa Ndah own goal helps Kaizer Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates in Soweto derby

Stellenbosch moved up to ninth in the standings and five points clear of the relegation zone. They are five points behind Richards Bay.

The outcome meat that Richards Bay suffered a third loss on the spin, and are without a win in five games.

@Herman_Gibbs

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Cape Town City FCStellenbosch FCSekhukhune UnitedSoccerDStv PremiershipPSL

Share

Recent stories by:

Herman Gibbs