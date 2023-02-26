It's super Saturday for the two Cape Town sides who post wins on the road

Cape Town - It was a super Saturday for the two Cape Town-based DStv Premiership sides which posted wins on the road. Cape Town City walked away with all three points at the Peter Mokaba Stadium following their 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United.

Stellenbosch recorded three consecutive wins in the Premiership for the first time this season after beating Richards Bay 2-1 at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium. Sekhukhune looked full of enterprise at the start, and City seemed content to sit back and absorb the pressure.

City managed to reverse the flow of the game with an occasional counter-attack, but did not threaten the opposition’s defence. As the game wound towards the halftime break, play was largely restricted to the central areas of the field.

Sekhukhune striker Victor Letsoalo enjoyed the best first-half scoring shot, but it merely brought the best out of City keeper Darren Keet who averted danger with a point-blank save. After a goalless first half, Sekhukhune grabbed the initiative and were in control for a sustained spell until the hour mark, when they suffered a setback. City midfielder Thabo Nodada gained possession on the fringe of the Sekhukhune goalmouth and fired from range. His shot caught Ivory Coast goalkeeper Ali Sangare by surprise, and it whistled past him into the net for what proved to be the eventual winner.

Sekhukhune upped their game in search of the equaliser, but City held out to claim three valuable match points. ALSO READ: This win is important for the club and its supporters, says Kaizer Chiefs’ Arthur Zwane In Durban, new signing Iqraam Rayners scored on either side of the break to spearhead his side's victory.

Cape Town-born striker Luvuyo Memela scored Richards Bay's only goal from the penalty spot eight minutes from time. ALSO READ: Sucker punch as late Olisa Ndah own goal helps Kaizer Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates in Soweto derby Stellenbosch moved up to ninth in the standings and five points clear of the relegation zone. They are five points behind Richards Bay.