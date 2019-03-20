Maritzburg United, where he had previously been a goalkeeper coach, announced that Arthur Bartman had died following a recent, unspecified illness. Photo: Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has reacted with “shock” to the passing of former Amakhosi goalkeeper Arthur Bartman. Maritzburg United, where he had previously been a goalkeeper coach, announced the sad news late on Tuesday night, adding that Bartman had died following a recent, unspecified illness.

Bartman, 46, had two spells at Kaizer Chiefs, as well as turning out for the likes of Bay United, SuperSport United, Free State Stars and Moroka Swallows.

Chiefs said in a statement on Wednesday that Bartman first joined the club in the 1998/99 season, and then again in 2009.

“His Chiefs debut came in a game against AmaZulu on 30 August 2009, winning 3-2,” the club recalled.

The club has learnt with sadness of the passing of former goalkeeper coach, Arthur Bartman. Prayers and thoughts go out to the Bartman family during this time. You will always be a part of the Team of Choice.#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/Sbtj9J6GJG — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) March 19, 2019

“The Pietermaritzburg-born goalkeeper was at his best helping Amakhosi to beat Ajax Cape Town 2-1 to win the 2009/2010 Telkom Knockout and was deservedly voted as the Player of the Tournament. Bartman left the club at the end of the 2012/2013 season.”

Chiefs boss Motaung added: “We have learnt with shock of the sad news of the passing of Arthur Bartman.

“On behalf of the Amakhosi Family, we express our deepest heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”

Kaizer Chiefs has learnt with shock of the sad news of the passing of former goalkeeper Arthur Bartman. The Club Chairman Kaizer Motaung has on behalf of Amakhosi family expressed his deepest heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. #RIPArthurBartman pic.twitter.com/Pe3uPzKhFr — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) March 20, 2019

A former Chiefs goalkeeper coach, Rainer Dinkelacker, said: “Arthur was one of the most diligent players I have ever worked with.”

Bartman also received tributes from many in the local footballing fraternity. Former Bafana goalkeeper Andre Arendse tweeted: “So saddened by the shock news of Arthur Bartman’s passing. Still a young man with so much to offer Goalkeeping. Gone too soon. #RIPArthur #GoalkeepersUnion”

So saddened by the shock news of Arthur Bartman’s passing. Still a young man with so much to offer Goalkeeping. Gone too soon. #RIPArthur #GoalkeepersUnion — Andre Arendse (@TheAndreArendse) March 20, 2019

Bafana Bafana star Itumeleng Khune added on Twitter: “A life worth celebrating, a champion for life ,May Your Soul Rest In Peace Champ #Devastated #Shocked”

A life worth celebrating, a champion for life ,May Your Soul Rest In Peace Champ 🙏🏼 #Devastated #Shocked 💔 pic.twitter.com/ETED5bisGY — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) March 20, 2019





