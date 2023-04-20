John Maduka ready to move on as Royal AM eye MTN8 spot

Johannesburg - Royal AM coach John Maduka has been handed the difficult job of reinvigorating his side for the league run-in following a heartbreaking Nedbank Cup exit last weekend. Thwihli Thwahla were their own worst enemy as an own-goal and a penalty saw them eliminated by Kaizer Chiefs in Chatsworth.

The Malawi-born mentor now faces the odd task of firing up his side for the remaining set of league games as they look to cement their place in next season’s MTN8 Cup. The Pietermaritzburg club currently hold eighth spot on the DStv Premiership standings but are just three points ahead of AmaZulu in 12th.

The 52-year-old told IOL Sport that although pained, his side is ready to put their recent disappointment behind them and turn their energies towards a tough last five league outings. “No it’s fine, it’s football, we forget about this and what happened with this one but we look forward to the coming games. We can cry or whatever about this one but it’s over, we now have to focus on the remaining league games so that we can finish in a better position,” he said.

And when quizzed about the race for the top eight he said, “It’s on like I said, the focus is on the league, it’s five games to go and we must try to work hard and give it our best and finish in a better position.” Royal AM will battle top eight contenders TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick-off) as part of a fixture list that includes fifth-placed Cape Town City, Champions League chasing Orlando Pirates, relegation-threatened Swallows FC and a torn-down Richards Bay FC. Since his return after a woeful spell with Maritzburg United, Maduka has strung together fairly decent results, winning five, drawing two and losing three of his 10 matches back in charge.