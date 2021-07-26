Judge ends Royal AM's hopes of automatic promotion

CAPE TOWN - Judge Leonie Windell of the Johannesburg High Court on Monday ended Royal AM's hopes of automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership by dismissing their latest application with costs. The judge also dismissed the attempt to have Premier Soccer League CEO Mato Madlala charged with contempt of court. Royal AM also accused the PSL of being in contempt of court but not halting the promotion and relegation play-offs.

ALSO READ: Mutinous Royal AM say they won't appear before the PSL DC on Saturday All that remains of the saga now is for Royal AM to hear what punishment the Premier Soccer League (PSL) will have in store for them. The PSL were due to deal with the matter on Sunday, but the disciplinary hearing has been moved out to Saturday, 31 July. PSL prosecutor Nande Becker said after Saturday's meeting: “Their application to postpone was dismissed. Advocate Mpofu immediately applied for a further postponement on the basis that Shauwn Mkhize was in bed following a Covid- 19 inoculation, and he could not get instructions as to how to plead to the numerous misconduct charges against Royal AM.

ALSO READ: PSL set to read Royal AM the riot act "The application was opposed by the prosecutor but was granted by the disciplinary committee on compassionate grounds. The matters will proceed at 10h00 next Saturday.” The latest development means that Sekhukhune United will retain automatic promotion, and to date, they have gone to great lengths to prepare for life in the DStv Premiership next season.