Kaizer Chiefs aiming for nothing less than victory in big birthday bash at the Calabash

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs want to present their chairman Kaizer Motaung and forefathers with three points when they celebrate their 53rd anniversary on Saturday. Formed on January 7, 1970, Chiefs are one of the giants of local football, having won many trophies and become the most followed outfit in the land.

That winning culture has endured knocks over the years, though, given that their trophy cabinet has gathered nothing but dust in the last seven seasons. Enter Arthur Zwane. The Chiefs legend has been tasked with turning things around this term, reviving the club's glory days and unique style of play.

Zwane, though, has blown hot and cold with Chiefs currently lying fourth on the log with 24 points, 10 behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. But having ended the year on a high, beating Golden Arrows as league resumed, Chiefs will be eager to continue soaring against Sekhukhune United at home.

That clash against Babina Noko at FNB Stadium on Saturday will be of great significance for Chiefs as the club will officially turn 53 on the day. And that’s why Zwane and his men are eager to put in a performance that'll yield three points as a perfect present to Motaung and their predecessors. “This is one game that will obviously mean a lot to me, the players, chairman, supporters and everyone,” Zwane said on Thursday.

"So that's why it's key for us to give the chairman and our forefathers the present. And that present will be nothing other than the three points." The players also agree that being part of a footballing institution like Chiefs is a privilege - that's why they want to be at their best on the day.

"Being part of Kaizer Chiefs is history on its own. And we appreciate that," defender Zitha Kwinika, who hails from their development ranks, explained. "When you know what you are and what people went through to be part of this set-up, you don't take it for granted. It's a pleasure and a privilege.

"I think every player wants to be here and that comes with a responsibility to do your best and try to represent the brand. We know what the game means. "And winning it will mean a lot. And not only for us, but also the people that will be there (at the stadium) to celebrate the birthday with us on the day." @Mihlalibaleka