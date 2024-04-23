Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates going toe-to-toe in battle to sign PSL gems

While they may not exactly be competing for a similar spot on the DStv Premiership log, arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates may be gunning to sign some of the same players next season. Following their latest loss to Richards Bay over the weekend, extending their winless streak to five in the league, Chiefs have now fallen to 10th on the log.

The AmaKhosi have 30 points from 24 matches, while table-toppers Mamelodi Sundowns have 53 points from just 21 matches. Pirates, meanwhile, are faring much better than their fellow Soweto giants this season as the Buccaneers currently occupy third place in the league with 40 points from 24 games. According to reports, both sides are interested in signing highly rated stars including Stanley Nwabali, Oswin Appollis, Elias Mokwana, Riaan Hanamub, Shaune Mogaila and Freddy Kouablan.

Targeting Toure Stellenbosch FC’s Ismael Toure could also be heading to either Chiefs or Pirates, according to Soccer Laduma.

The newspaper reported that the Stellenbosch FC goalscorer has been on Chiefs radar since he was a Marumo Gallants players, but the Cape side secured his signature quickly. Pirates is also interested, but there is also a possibility he could go overseas instead. Right now though, Chiefs have a serious goal-scoring problem having scored just 19 goals in the 24 matches they’ve played this season.