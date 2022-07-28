Kaizer Chiefs are not done with their transfer business, says Arthur Zwane

Durban - The DStv Premiership is about a week away from the start of the first match of the new 2022/2023 campaign and are packing up from their various locations they had elected to host their pre-season. Kaizer Chiefs are one of the teams most football supporters are looking forward to watching this upcoming season following the club's decision to make wholesale changes in terms of playing personnel ahead of the new season.

The Naturena based club have already bolstered their squad with a total of eight players, signings that were approved by new Head Coach Arthur Zwane who is set to have an opportunity to lead the club that glorified him to the footballing fraternity as a player. '10111' has been very vocal about the club's desire to attract top quality players all around the pitch. The 41-year-mentor revealed on UKhozi FM that even with the numerous signings they have now, they are yet to fill a specific role in the team and that's why their business in the transfer market isn't over.

"We are still in the market looking for a striker, we are looking for a specific kind of striker at that," He said "We are looking for a big and bulky striker, one that can hold up balls for us because the ones we have right now are more reliant on their speed so we need to have a variety in order for us to be dangerous at all times." "The key thing for us at the moment is to do this process properly because we don't want to be too hasty and buy any big striker, we've done this in the past and it didn't turn out so well."

Amakhosi have been heavily linked with former Mamelodi Sundowns man Bongani Zungu for the better part of the transfer window but Zwane put an end to all the speculation he expressed that the club have never wanted Zungu at the club at any point. Zwane also revealed that the club aren't particularly certain about their defence and the variety they have at the moment. "We are also looking for a left-footed centre back to cover that position because the players we have right now are mostly right footed so we want to add that flexibility," he explained

