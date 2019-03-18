Khama Billiat, who scored the equaliser for Kaizer Chiefs, keeps Grant Kekana of Supersport United at bay at Mbombela Stadium. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp was disappointed by his team’s 1-1 draw with SuperSport United, but he is confident that they will soon move up the Premiership log. The Amakhosi were held by Matsatsantsa a Pitori at Mbombela Stadium on Friday night, where they needed a Khama Billiat equaliser in the 14th minute – after SuperSport took an early lead through Mxolisi Macuphu.

“After we scored the equaliser, we should have added another goal or two,” Middendorp told the Chiefs website.

“We could have done better to win this game, especially because we had several opportunities to score. Unfortunately, we couldn’t convert them.

“Nkosingiphile Ngcobo injured his Achilles tendon on Friday and will see a specialist today. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Chiefs are still in seventh position on the standings, with 36 points in 24 matches – one behind Polokwane City and three adrift of SuperSport.

They are still a sizable seven points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who also have a game in hand, but the German mentor insists that they can still get to the top after the international break.

That will see Wits facing Orlando Pirates on April 6, and Sundowns taking on SuperSport a day later.

A week later, SuperSport will come up against another top seven team in Polokwane City.

“We want to get closer to the top. Teams above us will soon face each other, and that could drastically influence positions at the top. We will take it game by game,” Middendorp said.

Before that, though, Chiefs will be involved in a Nedbank Cup quarter-final against Cape Town City on March 31 at Mbombela Stadium.

“Our focus will be on the game against Cape Town City. The next two weeks will allow us some preparation time, and we look forward to that encounter,” Middendorp said.

