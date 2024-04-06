Kaizer Chiefs crisis deepens as they crash to defeat to Chippa United

Kaizer Chiefs fell to their seventh DStv Premiership loss of the season, as hosts Chippa United ran out 2-0 winners, at Buffalo City Municipality Stadium, in East London on Sunday. The crisis at the Soweto Giants continued to deepen with their third defeat in four matches as they now face the real danger of falling out of the top eight.

In fact, with seven games remaining Chiefs have just 30 points from 23 matches, that includes eight wins and six draws for their eighth spot on the log. It was also the second loss in a row for interim coach Cavin Johnson’s Chiefs, after they went down 1-0 to the high-flying Stellenbosch earlier in the week.

Important win For Chippa, it was an important win as they moved to 10th position after their seventh win of the campaign. Chippa, on 29 points, are now just one behind the mighty AmaKhosi as their top eight aspirations received a massive boost. Chippa United opened the scoring in the 21st minute. From a long throw-in, the Chiefs defence weren’t able to clear the ball in their box before a header from Bienvenu Eva Nga lobbed into the back of the net.