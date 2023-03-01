Durban - Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana has praised the influence of head coach Arthur Zwane during one of the darkest periods in his career. The 25-year-old hardman had to be pulled out of the firing line by Zwane following a string of high-profile errors at the beginning of the season.

Ngezana’s inclusion in Amakhosi’s fifth consecutive Soweto Derby victory saw him feature in four consecutive games for the first time since a ‘disaster-class’ against Cape Town City last year. The Chiefs Academy graduate revealed that Zwane’s words of wisdom and encouragement were instrumental in helping him recover from his bad spell. “Everyone makes mistakes, what I like about coach Arthur is he always tells me that football is a game of mistakes. If you don't make mistakes then you're not a human being,” he said on Vodacom’s Ringa Nathi.

Everyone makes mistakes, what I like about coach Arthur is he always tells me that football is a game of mistakes. If you don't make mistakes then you're not a human being," he said on Vodacom's Ringa Nathi.

"And that's how you grow, by not making the same mistakes and he was saying you think you're done making mistakes but you're still going to make mistakes, that's life. "That is now I overcome situations, with the inspiration I get from the coach and the players. And it also shows people that we are humans as professional players so it's also good to have mistakes. It shows them that not everything will go smoothly in life."

In the four matches he's played since being reintroduced, Ngezana has displayed great versatility as he covers the right-back slot with regulars Reeve Froslers and Dillon Solomons still nursing injuries. The KwaZulu Natal-born Ngezana's adaptability has saved Zwane from a potential defensive crisis and has contributed to Chiefs' three clean sheets in their last four outings.

The Glamour Boys have, for the longest time, been heavily criticised for their poor defensive structure, reactions and passion as they concede a variety of ‘soft goals’ leading to the constant rotation in their defensive unit. A huge component of the rebuilding project Zwans has been tasked with involves the establishment of a well-balanced side that will contend for trophies like the Chiefs sides of yesteryear. Ngezana expressed his desire to lift a trophy for Amakhosi before possibly going on to pursue a career abroad.