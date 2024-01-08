Kaizer Chiefs icon Itumeleng Khune full of praise for Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro

Kaizer Chiefs veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has handed Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro high praise after the duo combined for Carling Cup glory. Khune was voted the captain of the Carling All-Star XI side that beat Stellenbosch FC on Saturday, while the supporters elected the Spanish mentor as the head coach.

In a first-of-its-kind exhibition match, usual rivals of different clubs combined their efforts to write their names in the record books, as well as earn a “small” pay cheque ahead of their January break. The All Star XI began the match with five players still plying their trade in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC), which saw the odds heavily stacked against them, but goals by Chiefs duo Mfundo Vilakazi and Ashley du Preez saw them over the line. Khune worked closely with Riveiro in preparation for the match and following their victory the 36-year-old shot-stopper expressed his admiration for the coach.

The former Bafana Bafana man said Riveiro’s glittering two years in the country came as no fluke. “I think the results and the performance today gives you answers of how he is as a coach, and since he’s been in the country, he’s been here for two seasons and won three cups already for his club,” Khune said after the match. He further added: “It gives you the sense he’s a great coach, the fact that his club went all the way to (Europe) to get him, they believe in him, the same as the fans here at home, they voted for him among the 16 other coaches, so it shows the quality as a coach, how dedicated he is to the game and his winning mentality.

“He assembled a team for two days, he managed to prepare us. People wrote us off; I mean, you would have given Stellenbosch a win before the game started, but the fact that we got two early goals, shows we responded very well as players and the coach, the rest of the staff deserves credit.” Riveiro’s three trophies (2x MTN8 and Nedbank Cup) in his first two seasons have not only earned him the appreciation of Khune, but South African football fans at large. The public sent in 5581 votes to have Riveiro lead the All Stars team, which saw him edge the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena (4652), Sead Ramovic (2313) and Steve Kompela (1976).

Even after contending with a shaky 2023/2024 first round at club level, Riveiro added a fourth trophy to his name by lifting the Black Label All-Star trophy. For Khune, it was a special day back in between the sticks as he pulled off a Player of the Match performance and got his hands on silverware.