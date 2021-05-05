Kaizer Chiefs’ performances ’mind boggling’ for exasperated Gavin Hunt

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is an exasperated man.

Every post-match media engagement it seems like the entire world is crumbling down on his shoulders. And it probably is after Chiefs suffered their ninth defeat of the 2020/21 DSstv Premiership season on Tuesday to relegation strugglers Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Even more galling for Hunt was the fact that his charges had hung on for almost an hour with 10 men after midfielder Njabulo Blom was sent off in the 38th minute, but only to concede a penalty deep into injury time.

"It is very difficult to explain. It is actually mind boggling what I have just seen. I felt that we deserved a little bit more again, but we keep making mistakes and it's inexcusable to make mistakes like that," Hunt lamented after the 2-1 defeat.

Hunt's mood is certainly understandable as it is the repetition of errors that are costing his team valuable points. They are in ninth position on 29 points with just four games remaining in the season.

Last weekend Chiefs let a two-goal lead against Bloemfontein Celtic slip when Siyabonga Ngezana concede a penalty after fouling Tebogo Potsane in the box.

Ngezana was again the culprit on Tuesday when the central defender lost his balance with the 18-yard area to concede a handball.

"Same player. It doesn't help. It is what it is. We just battle on," Hunt said. "We have four games left. Obviously we are going to try and win them. And then see from there."

The Amakhosi are not involved in the Nedbank Cup final this weekend and can finally put their feet up after a hectic period that also saw them qualify for the CAF Champions League knockout stages for first time.

"This is the longest break we going to have now. It's seven days and after what we have been through since December. So we will try and regroup and go again," Hunt added.

