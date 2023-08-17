Kaizer Chiefs have reacted fast following the departure of Caleb Bimenyimana and signed Colombian striker Efmamjjasond Gonzáles Palacios.
The Naturena club made announcement in a statement on their website on Thursday a day after releasing Bimenyimana, who was deemed surplus to requirements.
Amakhosi Acquire Colombian Striker Gonzalez— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 17, 2023
With the season already underway, Kaizer Chiefs continue to bolster their squad by announcing the signing of Efmamjjasond Gonzáles Palacios from Colombia.https://t.co/ektYRGBARu#Amakhosi4Life #Khosified pic.twitter.com/J2GExUmPTh
In the statement, the club said: “With the season already underway, Kaizer Chiefs continue to bolster their squad by announcing the signing of Efmamjjasond Gonzáles Palacios from Colombia, as they prepare to compete strongly in 2023/24.
“The forward, simply known as Jasond González, is the second player from Colombia to sign for Amakhosi. He joins the team a year after his fellow countryman, Leonardo Castro, departed South Africa.
“González, who was plying his trade in the Bolivian Primera Division for Real Santa Cruz, is expected to arrive in South Africa soon to start his career as a Glamour Boy.”
Interestingly, the player’s name, Efmamjjasond, take the first letter of every month of the year in Spanish.
IOL Sport