Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, August 17, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Kaizer Chiefs sign Colombian striker reportedly named after calendar

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki

FILE - Kaizer Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

Kaizer Chiefs have reacted fast following the departure of Caleb Bimenyimana and signed Colombian striker Efmamjjasond Gonzáles Palacios.

The Naturena club made announcement in a statement on their website on Thursday a day after releasing Bimenyimana, who was deemed surplus to requirements.

In the statement, the club said: “With the season already underway, Kaizer Chiefs continue to bolster their squad by announcing the signing of Efmamjjasond Gonzáles Palacios from Colombia, as they prepare to compete strongly in 2023/24.

“The forward, simply known as Jasond González, is the second player from Colombia to sign for Amakhosi. He joins the team a year after his fellow countryman, Leonardo Castro, departed South Africa.

“González, who was plying his trade in the Bolivian Primera Division for Real Santa Cruz, is expected to arrive in South Africa soon to start his career as a Glamour Boy.”

Interestingly, the player’s name, Efmamjjasond, take the first letter of every month of the year in Spanish.

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

PSLDStv PremiershipKaizer ChiefsSoccer