Kaizer Chiefs sign Colombian striker reportedly named after calendar

The Naturena club made announcement in a statement on their website on Thursday a day after releasing Bimenyimana , who was deemed surplus to requirements.

Kaizer Chiefs have reacted fast following the departure of Caleb Bimenyimana and signed Colombian striker Efmamjjasond Gonzáles Palacios.

Amakhosi Acquire Colombian Striker Gonzalez



With the season already underway, Kaizer Chiefs continue to bolster their squad by announcing the signing of Efmamjjasond Gonzáles Palacios from Colombia.https://t.co/ektYRGBARu#Amakhosi4Life #Khosified pic.twitter.com/J2GExUmPTh — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 17, 2023

In the statement, the club said: “With the season already underway, Kaizer Chiefs continue to bolster their squad by announcing the signing of Efmamjjasond Gonzáles Palacios from Colombia, as they prepare to compete strongly in 2023/24.

“The forward, simply known as Jasond González, is the second player from Colombia to sign for Amakhosi. He joins the team a year after his fellow countryman, Leonardo Castro, departed South Africa.