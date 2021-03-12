Kaizer Chiefs simply have to get better, says Gavin Hunt

KAIZER Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt conceded that his team will have to be better going forward following their 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday night. “In the first half, we gave the ball away in ways that you don’t expect at this level. We were playing opposite to the ball. The ball was going forward and we were going at it,” said Hunt. “We started well in the first 10 minutes. We have got to play football. We were a better side in the second half. The players showed good spirit and desire, which is the most important thing.” Hunt said that his side must get used to the intensity of the Premiership, while adding that he feels that the Caf Champions League in which his side beat Petro de Luanda 2-0 on Saturday is a lot slower. “I get criticised because I think that the Caf Champions League is much slower and a slower game,” the Amakhosi coach explained.

“In the PSL, it is 100 miles per hour and the ball is going from the back to front. You have to make sure that the passing is good and make sure of when to play and when not to play.

“We played into the press the whole night. Sometimes you have to play over the press or through the press and that’s the thing you have to learn,” said Hunt.

Hunt’s charges have been plagued by inconsistency this season and Wednesday’s result left them in 11th place in the league standings, with just 20 points from 18 games.

They have drawn three out of their last five league games and their last victory came in a 3-0 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila back in January.

Chiefs’ next challenge will be a trip to Angola to face off against Petro de Luanda before returning to South Africa for the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates next Saturday.

Chiefs have struggled to play well against Pirates this season, having lost their last three competitive games against their arch rivals.

They will go into the clash against the Sea Robbers as underdogs.