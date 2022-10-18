Kaizer Chiefs suffer hammer blow as Caleb Bimenyimana is ruled out of action - report

Cape Town - Potential matchwinner Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana has suffered a thigh injury and will be out of action for the rest of the year.
SABC Sport reports that the Burundian striker Bimenyimana will be out of action for four weeks, and he will miss Chiefs' upcoming Premiership and MTN8 games this year.
After the shock of losing at home to Chippa United on Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs have two training sessions in which to rectify the mistakes they made in Durban on the weekend ahead of their DStv Premiership meeting with TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Wednesday (start 7.30pm).
Chiefs and Galaxy will lock horns for their first time this season, with Galaxy having had more time to prepare, having last played on 8 October in a 0-0 against Swallows FC.
90 + 5’| #KC 1 : 2 #CU— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 15, 2022
Full time score: (Ngezana 44’) Kaizer Chiefs 1 : 2 Chippa United (Luthuli 54’, Pfumbidzai 89’)#Amakhosi4Life #DStvPrem #KCFreshRevival pic.twitter.com/EPc0k572d5
Coach Arthur Zwane will need to guard heavily against his players focusing ahead on the weekend’s decisive MTN8 semi-final match against AmaZulu, as they desperately need to collect the three points against Galaxy to get their league campaign back on track.
“We are taking it one game at a time. We need to focus on the game against TS Galaxy on Wednesday and make sure we do well at home,” says Coach Zwane. “Additionally, we approach league and cup games differently, so our preparation is for Wednesday. We will go out there and give it our best.”
IOL Sport