Dumisani Zuma of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Swallows FC at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on the 12 May 2021 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs suspend Dumisani Zuma following misconduct

By Eshlin Vedan Time of article published 2h ago

Durban - Kaizer Chiefs have suspended Dumisani Zuma following misconduct, according to a statement released on the club’s website.

The player was allegedly arrested in Sandton for this week for drunken driving, according to reports from local media.

“His suspension is in the interests of all parties concerned and does not in itself carry any inference of guilt or prejudgement,” stated the club.

The Pietermaritzburg born Zuma recently returned to action following a long-term injury and the latest news could jeopardize his chances of receiving regular game time in the near future.

Zuma is set to face a disciplinary hearing.

