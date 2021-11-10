Kaizer Chiefs suspend Dumisani Zuma following misconduct
Share this article:
Durban - Kaizer Chiefs have suspended Dumisani Zuma following misconduct, according to a statement released on the club’s website.
The player was allegedly arrested in Sandton for this week for drunken driving, according to reports from local media.
ALSO READ: Fatherhood has seen Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly grow as a footballer, person
“His suspension is in the interests of all parties concerned and does not in itself carry any inference of guilt or prejudgement,” stated the club.
ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs’ Stuart Baxter won’t apologise for winning after Soweto Derby comments
The Pietermaritzburg born Zuma recently returned to action following a long-term injury and the latest news could jeopardize his chances of receiving regular game time in the near future.
Zuma is set to face a disciplinary hearing.
@EshlinV
IOL Sport