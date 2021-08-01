Kaizer Chiefs unveil their new jerseys ahead of the Carling Cup this afternoon

JOHANNESBURG - Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs unveiled their new kits for the 2021/2022 season on Sunday morning. In a club statement, Chiefs said:

“The new home kit is inspired by the club’s traditional gold and black heritage, which is the club’s DNA. It features a black modern design neckline on the classic Chiefs gold shirt complemented by a black and grey pattern on the side of the jersey.” “This pattern is duplicated on the away jersey, thereby creating a strong connection between the jerseys. The home jersey will be worn on-field with both black and gold shorts.” “The away jersey is predominantly black and iron grey with accent gold lines mapping out the African continent, connecting us to Africa’s tapestry and solidifying our journey on the continent particularly after the memorable journey in last season’s CAF Champions League competition.”

“The vibrant away kit is completed with black shorts and black socks with a similar pattern as the jersey.” While the club's Marketing Director Jessica Motaung explained: “With these two kits, we connect with our heritage and look forward to the future. We align our brand and our supporters on the journey to success. This is our roadmap to victory! Let us wear our jerseys with pride inspired to achieve.” The club added: “This year the new jerseys are supported by an environmentally friendly campaign – ’Plastic never felt so good’. Once again, Innovation was key in developing the 2021/22 kit, featuring Nike’s technology which enhances ventilation to increase comfort and speed.”

PLASTIC BOTTLES NEVER FELT SO GOOD



The Kaizer Chiefs FC 2021/22 Home Jersey is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.



Now available from https://t.co/TvPlc5YKNZ#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/oXNbVvE5WJ — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 1, 2021 “The kit is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles – it has been turned into a lightweight fabric that is breathable while still maintaining a strong knit structure. Nike’s Move To Zero is the company’s journey toward a zero carbon and zero waste future.” "Following the launch of the Club’s first female home jersey in 2017, the new home and away jerseys are available in a slim-fit, female silhouette for the fearless female supporter.” Amakhosi and the Buccaneers will don their new kits on Sunday afternoon (5pm kick-off) during their encounter in Carling Black Label Cup at Orlando Stadium.