Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs welcome back supporters with increased ticket prices

File pic. Kaizer Chiefs supporters during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 game between Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 25 January 2020. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Centurion - Kaizer Chiefs and partners Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) on Tuesday announced increased ticket prices as they were ready to welcome supporters back to FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Whereas ticket prices would previously start from R40 to R80 – depending on the category of the game and the logistical requirements. Now, as a result of many developments and increases in overhead costs, home game tickets will start at R70 for games at FNB Stadium.

SMSA chief executive Bertie Grobbelaar said: “We would like to stress that government regulations necessitated additional operational requirements and manpower even at those prices, we are destined to run the event at a sizeable loss. However, we are happy to work with the home club to ensure a safe and secure event compliant with legislation and government regulations.”

The long-awaited reunion with the AmaKhosi faithful will take place when Chiefs host SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership clash on Saturday, at the FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi’s marketing and commercial director, Jessica Motaung said: “Together with our partners SMSA, we have been working around the clock for a while now to try and get the ball rolling in order to ensure the seamless reintegration of fans into the FNB Stadium on match day.

“We know that we work with quite a big stadium and that comes with its own unique challenges especially now that there are other layers added at the security checkpoints. We have prepared adequately and appeal to our supporters to comply with the safeguards put in place for their own well-being.”

Tickets can be purchased online through www.ticketmaster.co.za or at Computicket outlets throughout the country at R70 per ticket. Suite tickets can be purchased through SMSA.

IOL sport

