Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr says they have a plan to bring the good times back to the Amakhosi faithful following another trophyless season. Chiefs are currently fighting for a top eight spot in the DStv Premiership following yet another disappointing season, which will again end without any silverware.

Chiefs’ most recent title came in the 2014/15 season when they won the Premiership. They have not lifted any major silverware since. Chiefs find themselves eighth position on the league standings with just 30 points from 23 matches. They are 23 points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have also played two games less than the Soweto giants. Chiefs have lost three and drawn one of their last four league outings with their most recent victory coming on March 5 against Golden Arrows.

But there seems to be some movement to try and steady the ship, with interim coach Cavin Johnson set to return to his role as Head of Youth to make way for brand new technical team next season. “Our job is to win matches and put smiles on people’s faces and to achieve success,” Motaung told goal.com in an interview.

“Nobody is happy. We’re working tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure we can elevate the football club. “We are very much aware of what is happening at this moment in time and what we need to do.