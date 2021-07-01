Kaizer Motaung jr to team up with Bobby, Molefi Ntseki to make Chiefs great again

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs celebrated the lifting of their transfer ban on Thursday morning by appointing former striker Kaizer Motaung Junior as the club’s new Sporting Director. Motaung Junior hung up his boots in February 2014. But he remained part and parcel of the club's hierarchy, learning from the head honcho and his father Kaizer Motaung. He empowered himself by obtaining a Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Management in 2019.

ALSO READ: Mido disrespects ’easy’ Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Al Ahly Champions League clash In his new role, Motaung Junior is expected to work closely with the club’s Head of Technical and Youth development academy Molefi Ntseki and Football Manager Bobby Motaung – as they work on improving the club’s operations from the last few years. “I am looking forward to continuing to work with my colleagues. We need to maintain Kaizer Chiefs as a household name in world football and we’ve shown that it can be done after reaching the Caf Champions League final for the first time,” Motaung Junior said.

ALSO READ: Pitso Mosimane vs Kaizer Chiefs is an ’SA Derby’ that will make fans football proud Motaung Junior’s appointment comes a day when the club is celebrating the lifting of their transfer ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), having failed to sign any players for almost a year. However, this is also a month where they'll play in their first ever Champions League final.