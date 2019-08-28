Lesedi Kapinga (left) scored just before halftime for Black Leopards against Maritzburg United. Photo: Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix

Maritzburg United have been made to wait for that elusive win as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Black Leopards at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday night. The Team of Choice are yet to taste victory this season, having suffered two losses and played in two stalemates.

It was another frustrating night for the home side on a cold evening in Pietermaritzburg.

The Team of Choice dominated possession in the first half, but couldn’t turn their dominance into goals, with Judas Moseamedi wasteful.

But it was Leopards who took the lead before the interval.

A lack of concentration in a critical phase of the game let the home down. Lesedi Kapinga broke the deadlock for the visitors with a well taken strike in the 43rd minute.

Maritzburg continued where they left off in the first half after the interval. They were asking all the questions of the Leopards defence.

Rushine de Reuck tried to head his side back into the game early in the second half, but Jonas Mendes was well positioned to keep the home side at bay.

Lanky defender De Reuck had profited from a quality delivery on the left-hand side from Clive Augusto.

Maritzburg were becoming predictable, with the wing backs overloading from the flanks and floating in crosses.

The intention was to find Moseamedi, but the delivery was disappointing.

#AbsaPrem RESULTS:



Orlando Pirates 0-0 Golden Arrows



Baroka FC 0-2 SuperSport United



Bloemfontein Celtic 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns



Wits 2-1 Stellenbosch FC



Maritzburg United 0-1 Black Leopards



Chippa United 0-0 Polokwane City — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) August 28, 2019

Moseamedi fluffed a glorious opportunity to restore parity from a spot-kick in the 84th minute, after Thabiso Mokoena handled the ball in the box, as Mendes made a fantastic save to deny Maritzburg the equaliser.

The Team of Choice were piling on consistent pressure, but their efforts to snatch a late goal proved futile.





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook