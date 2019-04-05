The second strike by Allan Kateregga for Maritzburg United was a goal worth winning any football match. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Maritzburg United showed that they will not go down without a fight on Friday night as they came from behind to beat Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg. The Team of Choice are still languishing at the foot of the Premiership with 20 points after 26 games, but they reduced the gap between themselves, Chippa United and Baroka FC to a single point.

They showed character, gallant and resilience in front of a packed Harry Gwala Stadium.

Maritzburg dominated the first stanza as they played in the opposition’s territory for the most of the half, but they failed to create any meaningful chances.

Celtic were happy to sit back and allow the hosts to ask all the questions.

Maritzburg played at a frenetic pace, but their decision-making saw them miss out on a goal in the first half.

After the interval, Miguel Timm lost possession cheaply in the middle of the park and Celtic hit them on the transition.

Given Mashikinya found Kabelo Dlamini with a lovely pass, and the latter showed good composure as he sold a dummy to Rushine de Reuck, sending the ball into the path of Menzi Masuku, who finished with aplomb.

The Team of Choice reacted positively after conceding as Thabiso Kutumela rattled the post. He was intending to cross, but the ball changed direction and hit the woodwork.

Eric Tinkler introduced Allan Kateregga in the place of Siphesihle Ndlovu, and the Ugandan made an instant impact with his swift passes.

The former Cape Town City player netted the equaliser 10 minutes before the final whistle.

Maritzburg were piling on all the pressure in the last few minutes, and then Kateregga unleashed a thunderbolt with in the 88th minute to beat Patrick Tignyemb from distance.

It was a goal worth winning any football match.

