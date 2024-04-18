LOOK: I was the problem at Kaizer Chiefs, says former player thriving in Europe

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Siyabonga Ngezana may be reaching new heights in the Romanian League, but the young player was quick to avoid taking a dig at his former club. The 26-year-old moved from Chiefs to SuperLiga club FCSB last year, and has been a vital cog in the team that finished the season of the Romanian League top of the table.

In a post on his Instagram profile, Ngezana published a picture of himself celebrating a goal along with the caption: “I can see clearly now ;-) John 9:25” One user replied: “Chiefs was the problem”. Ngezana promptly responded: “not chiefs Siya was a problem”

Champions League football awaits Following the conclusion of the regular season, FCSB finished top of the log with 64 points from 30 games. The top six advance to the championship play-offs, with the top team progressing to the Uefa Champions League qualifiers, and the second team earning a spot in the Europa League qualifiers. With a carry-over points system in place against the top six teams, FCSB have a 15-point lead with six games remaining at the top of the play-offs table.

Ngezana signed a five-year contract with FCSB last season, and in the play-offs has cemented his place in the run-on lineup - making a starting berth in every match to date. If FCSB go on to win the league title, it would be the club’s first in nine years. The fortunes of FCSB and Chiefs could not be more contrasting at the moment. The Soweto Giants are in eighth place on the DStv Premiership table, with just 30 points from 23 matches. They also haven’t won a cup in 9 years.