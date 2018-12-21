Lehlohonolo Majoro celebrates opening the scoring for Wits against Chippa United on Friday night. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Wits went into the Christmas break on a winning note after seeing off struggling Chippa United 2-0 in a Premiership encounter at the Bidvest Stadium on Friday night. It was a deserved win for Gavin Hunt’s side, although they had to work hard for the points against a Chippa side who put up a good fight, in what was a lively and entertaining 90 minutes.

The Clever Boys were dominant in the opening half, and they had chances in the first five minutes as Terrance Dzvukamanja had a header saved before Thabang Monare’s shot was deflected out for a corner.

Making a rare start for Wits, Lehlohonolo Majoro was full of energy and incisive running, giving the Chippa defence plenty to worry about.

Fellow striker Dzvukamanja was also a threat, and the Zimbabwean was to earn his side a penalty when his pace proved too much for Zitha Macheke to handle as the Chippa defender pulled him to the ground.

Majoro stepped up to the spot, and although his initial penalty was saved by Daniel Akpeyi, a quick reaction allowed him to net on the rebound in the 29th minute.

There were to be a couple more half chances for Wits, as well as a decent-looking penalty appeal turned down, as the hosts retained the upper hand through to the break.

Dzvukamanja could have added to the tally six minutes after the interval in Braamfontein when a blistering run took him deep into the Chippa box, but he was to lift his parting shot over the bar.

The Port Elizabeth side also had a couple of moments in front of goal after halftime, and were just starting to put the Students under pressure when Monare stepped up to the 62nd-minute free kick and buried a delight effort into the top corner.

It then took a brilliant save from Akpeyi to stop the home team from adding a third goal as he kept out a stinging top-corner-bound shot from Elias Pelembe with eight minutes to go.

To their credit, the visitors continued to fight up right until the end, but neither Tebogo Tlolane nor Rhulani Manzini were able to finish off some sharp late chances.

While the Clever Boys move three points clear of Orlando Pirates at the top of the PSL table, Chippa have now claimed only four points from the last available 24, and sit just one point above the relegation zone.

