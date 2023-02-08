Mamelodi Sundowns coach sings praises of Lesedi Kapinga after Nedbank Cup win

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns’ coach Rhulani Mokwena praised Lesedi Kapinga who impressed in their 3-2 win over Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Tuesday. On the deadline day of the January transfer window, reports emerged that Kapinga had put in a request to leave the club in search of greener pastures.

However, with no offers, permanent or on loan coming in for him, he was forced to stay at the club – at least until the end of the campaign in May. Amid Sundowns’ busy schedule, which includes juggling between the league, Nedbank Cup and Champions League, Mokwena has had to rotate his side.

On Tuesday night, moreover, he made seven changes to the team that beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 over the weekend as they won their 15th league game in a row. Peter Shalulile scored a brace against Richards Bay, while Mosa Lebusa scored the third as they kept their Nedbank defence alive after qualifying for the last 16.

Richards Bay, meanwhile, scored through Nkanyiso Zungu and a stoppage time goal from sub Katleho Makateng whose strike gave the hosts a late scare. Nonetheless, one of the Brazilians standout performers on the night was flamboyant attacker Kapinga who assisted in both Shalulile's goals in either half. “I think he showed that he’s here. He had a very good contribution to what was a very good team performance. I'm very proud of him,” Mokwena said.

ALSO READ: Optimistic Arthur Zwane dreams of Kaizer Chiefs winning the Nedbank Cup “He knows how much I like him as a footballer and human being. He’s a very good person as well. Quiet. But he worked very, very hard, for the team. “And this is what we expect from everyone who gets to represent the club. He took his opportunity. I thought he could have scored one or two goals.”

Mamelodi Sundowns send Richards Bay packing in Nedbank Cup five-goal thriller Mokwena emphasised that he was entirely happy with all the players that got a rare start as they were at their best against a relatively impressive team. Sundowns will put their domestic matters on hold for the next few days as they’ll host Al Hilal in the Champions League group stage opener on Saturday.