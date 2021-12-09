Mamelodi Sundowns cry foul over Thando Ndzandzeka's officiating after win over Royal AM

Johannesburg — Despite walking away as victors during their clash against Royal AM at Loftus on Wednesday night, league-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns were left fuming over the officiating of referee Thando Ndzandzeka. By the 72nd minute, Sundowns appeared to have all but put Royal AM away after going 3-0 up, after a solo goal from Thabiso Kutumela and a brace from Peter Shalulile, who’s leading the scoring charts with 11 league goals.

“We won’t spend a lot of time on this match. We move on.”



Rulani Mokwena’s reaction to Sundowns 3-2 win over Royal AM in the #DStvPrem 👀 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) December 8, 2021 Sundowns were forced to endure a nervy end, with Victor Letsoalo coming off the bench to score a late brace. He capitalised on Sundowns’ inability to clear their lines after being put through by Tebogo Potsane who had missed a sitter earlier. ALSO READ: PSL in chaos after another Kaizer Chiefs no-show, this time for Golden Arrows game The Bafana striker completed his brace to show their intentions of salvaging a point, after referee Ndzandzeka awarded a dubious penalty. Replays showed that the ball came off the chest of Rushine De Reuck, and not on his left- arm though.

“There are things we can’t control and there are other things that we can control. But we’ll try by all means to control what we can,” Andile Jali, who also walked away with the Man of the Match award, told SuperSport Tv after the game.

Jali who was colossal in their engine room also played a huge role in their third goal, by-passing a huge traffic to set-free substitute Aubrey Modiba who picked out an onrushing Shalulile that turned Patrick Nyame before slotting home. “We won’t spend a lot of time on this match. We won but we move on. The less I say, the better,” the Brazilians’ co-coach Rulani Mokwena said. “We also didn’t do our part as coaches. We didn’t prepare the team very well (for the game).” Mokwena, who admitted they were not at their best but were compromised added: “But like AJ was talking about the controllables, that’s something that we’ll go back and analyse (going forward). But I hope there’s also analysis in other departments.”