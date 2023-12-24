Mamelodi Sundowns edge further ahead after draw with Cape Town City

Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns drew 0-0 in a physical, tightly-fought DStv Premiership match at DHL Stadium, in Cape Town on Sunday. Despite the Eric Tinkler-coach City dominating proceedings for much of the clash, they could not find a way to bag that elusive winner.

A share of the spoils meant it was just the second time in 13 games that Sundowns have not won in this league campaign. It did however, see the table-topping Sundowns move up to 35 points, five ahead of SuperSport United on 29. For City, it was still a valuable point as they solidify third spot on 27 points from 16 games. Orlando Pirates are fourth on 25 points after 15 matches.

Paciencia a big threat for Sundown City’s Angolan forward Jo Paciencia was a constant threat for Sundowns, as the pacey striker notched up a number of shots on goal, though he was unable to get any of his three attempts on target as visiting shot-stopper Ronwen Williams was not quite called into action. Inside the first 10 minutes, City striker Thabo Nodada picked up the first yellow card of the match before Sundowns’ Bongani Zungu was also written into the referee’s book just before the interval.

Sundowns came into the match off the back of their 1-0 victory over Pyramids FC in their CAF Champions League clash in Cairo on Tuesday, and it would be the hosts that dominated proceedings. After an hour of play, City had nine shots to just the three of the champions. However, the hosts were lacking in anything close to clinical finishing with just one attempt on target. Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena made no fewer than five substitutions in the last 30 minutes of the clash, but ultimately that would not help his team from collecting just their second draw of the season in the league.