Mamelodi Sundowns on the verge of sealing DStv Premiership crown

Johannesburg - Mamelodi Sundowns will have to brush off their recent disappointment of being dumped out of the Caf Champions League as an opportunity to seal the DStv Premiership looms large in the form of visiting Cape Town City. Masandawana are just one point away from capturing an unreachable 58 points and claiming a fifth league title in the last five years with five games remaining. They have a 12-point gap over second-placed Royal AM who have played a game more.

The Chloorkop-based club continue to dominate the local football scene and are still on course to claim a domestic treble having already captured the MTN8 and are in the semi finals of the Nedbank cup. The Brazilians have been imperious this season and often looked untouchable with their recent 6-0 demolition of Golden Arrows in league competition, a true testament of the kind of ruthless precision the team have displayed throughout the the season. ALSO READ: Swallows score comeback win in five-goal thriller to leavie Baroka on the brink

Peter Shalulile was kept quiet for both the quarter finals of the Champions League and will want a return to form as he chases the illustrious Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot. The Cityzens from the Cape don't have the prettiest record against Sundowns, but their recent form is reason enough for coach Eric Tinkler to be optimistic about the possibility of snatching a positive result in the capital. City haven't gotten the better of Sundowns since 2020, but are currently on an eight-game undefeated streak, claiming victory in five of those games.

The most impressive element about City is their improvement in front of goal, which they'll need against a stubborn Sundowns defence.

A much-improved Khanyisa Mayo has led City's frontline to a total of 10 goals in their last five matches. The SuperSport United Academy graduate has four goal involvements in the last five games and could prove a handful against Sundowns. The Cityzens, who have come out of nowhere in time for the final run in have also slotted themselves in the conversation for Caf Champions League qualification. They are currently in third position, five points off second-placed Royal AM but have two more games in hands, one of them a controversial match against direct competitors Kaizer Chiefs.

