Mandla Ncikazi to take charge of Orlando Pirates in Soweto derby during Jose Riveiro’s suspension

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi will return to the hot seat for the next two matches following the suspension of coach Jose Riveiro. Ncikazi, who led the Buccaneers to the Caf Confederation Cup final last season will work alongside Sergio Almenara when Pirates take on Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs.

The suspension of Riveiro is reportedly due to his use of bad language towards officials in Pirates’ Nedbank Cup last 32 clash with All Stars at the weekend. Ncikazi claimed after the match that although he could not confirm, there may have been an issue concerning offensive language directed at referee Xola Sitela.

“From what I heard from the officials, maybe the language that was used,” Ncikazi, who was on post-match interview duty in the absence of Riveiro on Saturday, told SuperSport TV. “I don’t know, what was said was not permissible in the field of play, that’s all they said. But I’m not sure what really happened.”

Both Ncikazi and Almenara will look to offer sound advice on the touchline as they seek to continue Pirates’ fine form. Pirates have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, their sole defeat coming against Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns. The Soweto-based club have also received a huge boost with the return of star player Thembinkosi Lorch to aid the flying form of Monnapule Saleng and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo.

The 24-year-old Saleng has recorded three goals and three assists in Pirates’ outstanding run of form, and the technical team will hope the unavailability of Riveiro on the touchline will not hamper his displays against Maritzburg and Amakhosi. Chiefs may already harbour a psychological advantage over Pirates heading into their high-stakes Soweto derby encounter. ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs' 'soldier of note' Christian Saile peaking in time for Soweto derby

Chiefs have not lost to Pirates in their last five outings, an admirable record that goes back to 2021, therefore the unavailability of Riveiro might hamper their chances of ending that streak. While Spanish mentor Almenara might not have vast first-hand experience of battles against Chiefs, Ncikazi possesses a poor record against the Naturena-based club. Sipho Chaine loves Orlando Pirates’ progress under Jose Riveiro

The 53-year-old coach has never beaten Chiefs in five attempts, losing four and drawing just one. Pirates welcome Fadlu Davids’ Maritzburg to Orlando Stadium on Friday. @ScribeSmiso