Durban — Maritzburg United battled past Stellenbosch to secure an important 1-0 victory at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The bottom-placed Team of Choice boosted their chances of possible survival as they drew level on 29 points with Chippa United and Marumo Gallants who occupy 15th and 14th place respectively.

The penultimate round of the 2022/2023 campaign saw as many as six teams still fighting off the possibility of either going straight to the second tier or heading into the promotion-relegation play-offs. At the foot of the league standings, Maritzburg knew nothing short of a victory would hand them any opportunity to dodge the chop on the final day, and head coach Fadlu Davids embraced the occasion ahead of this match. Davids set his side up to exert as much pressure as possible on the visitors and reaped the rewards of a positive first stanza of play when striker Amadou Soukouna fired the Team of Choice in front five minutes before half-time.

The French forward showed great composure and technical ability to control the ball in between defenders and spun his man before slotting past Sage Stephens in goal. The host held on for an unfamiliar yet much-needed victory and boosted their chances of survival. In other relegation affairs elsewhere, TS Galaxy sealed their place in the top flight next season at the expense of Chippa as they hammered them 4-0 and climbed to 9th on the table.

Kamogela Selebele contributed a goal in each half to not only ensure their status in the league next season but also kept Chippa level on points with bottom-side Maritzburg, separated only by goal difference. At the Athlone Stadium, Richards Bays' hopes of safety were also dented as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Cape Town City. Khanyisa Mayo climbed to the top of the scoring charts and grabbed his 11th and 12th goals of the season (joint top with Peter Shalulile) as he scored a goal in each half to keep The Natal Rich Boyz in the conversation for a potential dropback into the second tier.

AmaZulu, although in defeat are ensured of a place in next season’s DStv premiership campaign as their 33 points means none of Maritzburg, Chippa or Gallants can catch up to them. Usuthu surrendered Durban Derby bragging rights as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium. Maritzburg will have to recollect themselves rapidly and prepare for a clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday, a match they need to win if they are to ensure their place in the top flight.