Cape Town — Marumo Gallants physiotherapist Tebogo Dhlomo and media manager Rufus Matsena suffered great mental anguish while at the mercy of a Libyan hotel owner for 19 days at the Alfakhama Hotel Suites in Benghazi. During this time, they feared for their lives and the surroundings in the vicinity of their Benghazi hotel were hardly comforting.

Matsena said there were vandalised buildings and even an army presence in Benghazi, which was once a stronghold of former ruler Muammar Gaddafi. Dhlomo and Matsena were forced to remain in Libya after Marumo Gallants could not settle bills following the team's Caf Confederation Cup match there on 19 March. While Marumo Gallants were unable to pay, the two officials remained in the hotel to appease hotel owner Ali Elzargha, a Libyan businessman. On Tuesday, the two officials attended a press conference in Sandton and were joined by Safa president Danny Jordaan and sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa.

“I would say we did feel our lives were in danger at some point,” said Dhlomo. “My passport was with me, but they took Matsena’s. We were feeling uncomfortable with that. “The experience affected me in a way when I saw that my family was no longer comfortable. That’s when I felt uncomfortable and that I was in danger.

“When you see how Benghazi is, you see the vandalised buildings and the army. You get scared, because we don’t see that often in South Africa.” Matsena said they were held in a hotel, but it became a hellhole because they suffered mental anguish and battled to sleep. “We were in a hotel, yes, but you don’t have your freedom, so it’s not a normal situation,” said Matsena. “It took me nine days to sleep. Even last night after we got back, I could not sleep.

“When he (the hotel owner) was interviewed by media in South Africa, he painted a picture that we were in a comfortable environment and happy. “How can you be happy when somebody doesn’t want to give your passport back to you? “And that in a foreign country where we understand history … we know what Libya is like. I wouldn’t say they are bad people, but history told us it’s not comfortable to be there.”

At the hotel, the officials were denied hot water for showers and food was served mostly once a day. Kodwa says there are lessons to be taken from Marumo Gallants in the Libya saga to avoid a similar situation in future. His sentiments were echoed by Jordaan, and Marumo Gallants chairperson Abram Sello.