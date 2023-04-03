Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, April 3, 2023

Marumo Gallants confirm staff members still being 'held hostage' in Libya over unpaid hotel bills

Marumo Gallants’ media liaison Rufus Matsena

Marumo Gallants’ media liaison Rufus Matsena. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Durban — Marumo Gallants have issued a statement regarding the progression of their attempts to ‘rescue’ two of their employees, who are being held at a Libyan hotel over unsettled bills.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa travelled to the North African country for a clash with Al Akdhar in the CAF Confederation Cup and the two staff members have been in the country ever since.

“Marumo Gallants FC management is in communication with relevant officials to resolve the situation in Libya involving two of the club’s key employees,” the club statement read.

“Following the CAF Confederation Cup match against Libya’s Al Akhdar on 19 March 2023, the PSL team’s two staff members (Media Liaison Rufus Matsena and team physiotherapist Tebogo Amos Dhlomo) were detained at a Libyan hotel over a financial dispute.

“Marumo Gallants management are in contact with the two employees, who have confirmed that they are safe and waiting for the matter to be settled. Once the issue has been resolved, the club will address questions and concerns at a media briefing – platform and details to be announced.”

