Marumo Gallants working around the clock to ensure staff members’ held hostage in Libya returned safely

Johannesburg - DStv premiership side Marumo Gallants have offered an update regarding talks to bring back two of the club’s staff members who are being held hostage in Libya over a financial dispute with a Libyan businessman. Media liaison Rufus Matsena and team physiotherapist Tebogo Amos Dhlomo have been held in the North African country since the 19th of March as the club scrambles to settle money owed to doctor Ali Elzargha, the owner of the Libyan hotel where two staff members are still being held.

The club have now confirmed that a meeting involving other parties aiding the process was held on Thursday. “A virtual meeting was held yesterday under the mediation of the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in an attempt to urgently resolve the issue,” read the statement.

“Parties in attendance included the executive management team of Marumo Gallants, the South African Football Association (SAFA), the Libyan embassy in South Africa, South Africa’s ambassador to Tunisia and other relevant officials.” Bahlabane Ba Ntwa owner Abram Sello also revealed details entailing the emotional capacity of the two individuals held and has placed a huge priority on returning the pair home as soon as possible.

“My people belong at home here in South Africa with their families, especially over the Easter period. Both men are extremely emotional and exhausted, and need to return to their homes and loved ones,” said Sello. “I am trying my utmost to get them back to South African soil. This is an active case and a very sensitive one. My priority is to get my employees back safely. We are not ignoring the media – we have to take into account the various factors that influence this matter and act accordingly. “Our sole focus is on bringing our people back home to South Africa. We ask that the media bear with us during this period and understand the fragility of the situation. As we have stated, once the two men are back in the country, we will engage with media and respond to questions around the situation that has transpired.”