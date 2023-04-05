Cape Town — Zizi Kodwa, the new Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, is keen to resolve the Marumo Gallants saga that started two weeks ago when the team left Libya without two club officials - Dina Dhlomo and Rufus Matsena. The club had agreed that the two could remain behind as collateral because Gallants were unable to settle various bills.

Things went horribly wrong for Gallants on their way to a CAF Confederation Cup match in Libya two weeks ago. They travelled from Johannesburg to Istanbul, Turkey, and then discovered that tickets had not been booked for connecting flights to Libya. At that stage, Gallants turned to Dr Ali Elzargha, a good Samaritan based in Libya who had previous dealings with Gallants and was happy to help them in their hour of need.

On Wednesday, Kodwa had turned to SA's International relations minister Naledi Pandor in an effort to enlist diplomatic support for the release of the two officials. Kodwa also enlisted the help of his Nocawe Mafu to make contact with Pandor. Elzargha has become aware of the saturated coverage on the matter and he feels he has been unfairly cast in a bad light. He has reportedly written to the SA Government to set out the details of the saga and point out that the matter can be resolved with ease, as soon as Gallants settle their bills.

Latest reports on the saga say that Elzargha has paid sky-high prices for the tickets that he secured for Gallants and this may be at the heart of the problem. Gallants are not saying a word but it would appear that Gallants are disputing the seemingly exorbitant prices of the tickets. Elzargha said Gallants owe him $37 000 (about R661 661) for flight tickets, hotel bills, transport to and from the Tripoli International Airport and match day kit. The South African Football Association (Safa) are keeping an eye on the saga and chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe is waiting on a report by the head of department (HOD) who accompanied the team to Libya.