Mbombela to host Nedbank Cup final as semi-final draw dishes up tasty clashes

Chippa United became the fourth and last team to progress to the Nedbank Cup semi-finals when they beat TS Galaxy 2-0 at the venue where the final will be held. After the match the PSL announced that the Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela will host the final on June 1. The semi-final draw was also completed, with Chippa hosting Orlando Pirates in the one semi-final.

The two best teams in the DStv Premiership - Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC - will contest the other semi in the Cape. The venues and the dates of the fixtures will be announced in due course. Over the years, the PSL has preferred to take their cup finals to the Moses Mabhida in Durban, and football fans, especially those in Mpumalanga, will welcome the change of venue.

Chippa beat Galaxy thanks to a 30th minute goal by Bienvenu Nga, before captain Roscoe Pietersen slotted home a penalty in the first minute of extra time in the second half.

In the other semis, Patrick Maswanganyi scored a brace as Pirates came from a goal down to beat AmaZulu 4-2. Sundowns needed a penalty shootout to beat the University of Pretoria Tuks after their Nedbank Cup quarter-final ended 1-1 after two hours of football. Stellenbosch produced an awesome performance to beat SuperSport United 4-0. The Winelands side are now on a run of 21 games unbeaten.