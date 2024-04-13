Stellenbosch FC produced an awesome performance to beat SuperSport United 4-0 and book their spot in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup. Stellenbosch, who qualified for the quarter-finals with a 6-1 thrashing of Kaizer Chiefs slayers Milford, took a 1-0 lead into the break after Anicet Oura opened the scoring in the seventh minute against Gavin Hunt’s team.

Steve Barker’s Stellenbosch came into the match on an 20-match unbeaten run following their goalless stalemate against Sekhukhune United last weekend, and just looked a class above their fellow DStv Premiership opponents. Their pressing and lovely running off the ball on the counter paid dividends with three beautiful goals in the second half on a lovely autumn day in the Winelands. SuperSport, who beat Richards Bay 3-1 to progress to the quarter-finals, haven’t been in the best form in the league and looked short of confidence in the blustery conditions.

Devin Titus doubled the home team’s lead almost straight after the break, which meant that SuperSport United had to take a few more risks, and that is when Stellenbosch pounced.

Man-of-the-Match, New Zealander Andre de Jong, added a third for Stellenbosch in the 52nd minute after a swift counter attack, which featured some great passing and movement. Former SuperSport player Iqraam Rayners hit the nail in SuperSport’s coffin just after the hour mark, getting just reward for a great individual display with a lovely finish from a tight angle. Mamelodi Sundowns needed a penalty shootout to beat the University of Pretoria after their Nedbank Cup quarter-final ended 1-1 after two hours of football.