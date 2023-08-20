Molefi Ntseki’s winless Kaizer Chiefs go down to TS Galaxy after Brandon Peterson own goal

Kaizer Chiefs’ inconsistent start to the season continued after they lost 1-0 to bogey side TS Galaxy in the DStv Premiership in Mbombela on Sunday afternoon. The Rockets’ bagged all three points courtesy of Brandon Peterson’s own goal early in the second half — a result that ensured that they climbed up to third in the league.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki reacts to their loss to TS Galaxy in the #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/510SwvJQ3Z — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) August 20, 2023 For Chiefs, though, this was not the result they had in mind after getting their first win of the season in the MTN8 quarter-final against Cape Town City last Sunday. But lack of penetration and speed in the final third led to Chiefs’ downfall as they continue to search for their first win in the league — after one draw and two losses — this season.

Chiefs, moreover, have now won once, drawn five times and lost three times in nine matches against the Rockets who continue to be their bogey team in the top-flight. But in addition to Galaxy being a bogey side for Chiefs, this clash also had homecomings — with Given Msimango and Bernard Parker facing their former clubs for the first time this season. But while this was Parker’s third clash against Amakhosi, Msimango was making his first return to Mbombela since his move to Naturena during pre-season.

And boy, he’d have a handful first half in trying to contain winger Lindokuhle Mbatha who was defying his age (38) and running at Chiefs’ defence with so much pace and skill. While Mbatha was easily complemented by Kamogelo Sebelebele on the other side, who’s almost half his age (21), the duo failed to break down Chiefs’ wall which cushioned Petersen. It was a piercing approach that failed to pay dividends for Galaxy but nearly punished Chiefs who were direct in their approach – cutting from the middle or using long balls to find runners.

Ranga Chivaviro should have put Chiefs ahead from the outset after unleashing a diagonal ball to Reeve Frosler who held up play on the edge of the box before teeing up the onrushing Chivaviro. The stocky striker did well to connect with Frosler’s weighted pass with a glancing header, but his effort unceremoniously hit the crossbar and flew into the stands. That would be Chivaviro’s last impact in the game as he pulled a hamstring in an attempt to get to the end of a long ball from deep in his own half. He was replaced by Christian Saile.

Before Galaxy’s shout for a handball on Sifiso Hlanti in Chiefs’ box was dismissed by referee Michael Mosemeng, Saile should have ensured Chiefs led at half-time. The lanky striker did well to bully defender MacBeth Mahlangu for possession before his hard and loose ball inches wide off the far post with the goal at his mercy after Vasilije Kolak committed. And having looked like they’d score from open play in the first half, Galaxy needed a dash of luck to take the lead in the opening five minutes of the second half.

Lehlohonolo Mojela dragged his marker to the by-line before laying off the ball for Higor Vidal who hit a shot that came off the upright before the hand of slipped Petersen accidentally rolled the ball into his own net. It was the second successive blemish from the Chiefs’ captain in the league whose butterfingers allowed Mamelodi Sundowns to steal all three points in their last match in Pretoria. Petersen would revive himself with a good save against Mojela’s thunderbolt before Kolak also worked for paycheque on the other hand, denying Saile hard and low shot from close-range.