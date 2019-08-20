Orlando Pirates are hoping that Ben Motshwari will be fit for Caf Champions League action this weekend. Photo: BackpagePix

As if seeing your head coach join another club and losing your last three matches were not enough, Orlando Pirates were dealt yet another blow ahead of their Premiership clash against AmaZulu on Tuesday night. Midfielder Ben Motshwari has been ruled out of the game at the King Zwelithini Stadium in uMlazi (7.30pm kickoff) after picking up a knee problem in the past weekend’s 1-0 MTN8 defeat to Highlands Park at Orlando Stadium.

Pirates announced on their website on Tuesday that Motshwari, who joined the Buccaneers from Wits at the start of last season, strained his knee against the Lions of the North.

The club added that the 28-year-old is “currently undergoing rehabilitation”, and that the medical team hope to have Motshwari fit for this weekend’s must-win Caf Champions League encounter against Green Eagles at Orlando Stadium.

Pirates lost the first leg of the preliminary round tie 1-0 in Zambia last Saturday, and new coach Rhulani Mokwena will hope for a turnaround against Usuthu on Tuesday night.

Mokwena took charge of the Buccaneers after Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic announced his resignation just a day before the Highlands Park game.

The 49-year-old Serbian has since joined Egyptian giants Zamalek as their head coach.





