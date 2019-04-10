“We don’t have to come into this match and talk about revenge (for the Nedbank Cup loss) or things like that,” says Ben Motshwari. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Ghost would’ve been celebrating the fact that Orlando Pirates are on top of the Premiership log, but Ben Motshwari says the win over Wits is behind them ahead of tonight’s clash against Black Leopards. The Buccaneers are above Mamelodi Sundowns due to a better goal difference of just one, while Masandawana also have a game in hand.

While there has been a lot of talk about Pitso Mosimane’s team possibly being docked three points for fielding an ineligible player in Wayne Arendse in a recent match, Pirates can’t worry about that.

With only five league games to go, they need to keep on winning to have any chance of clinching the title, starting with tonight’s match at Orlando Stadium (7.30pm kickoff).

“The win over Wits is now behind us, we cannot dwell on that performance for too long because we have another challenge on our hands, which is Black Leopards,” Motshwari told the club website.

“We have to be at our best on Wednesday night, because this is a team that cannot be underestimated.

“Coming into this game, the focus is solely on the three points on offer and nothing else. We don’t have to come into this match and talk about revenge (for the Nedbank Cup loss) or things like that.

“This is a different competition with very different objectives, and that’s the mentality we are carrying into this match.”

Indeed, Black Leopards triumphed 5-4 on penalties in Limpopo over Pirates in the Nedbank Cup in late January, after the match ended 1-1 following extra time.

Micho Sredojevic’s team were recipients of a Keegan Ritchie own goal to beat Wits in stoppage time at the weekend, and will want to improve their display against Lidoda Duvha.

“Look, I would be lying if we said we were happy with our performance on the day especially considering how we played in the Sundowns game,” Motshwari said.

“However, in the same breath, I will say that despite us not playing our best football on the day, our character and determination got us over the line, and that is what is really important especially at this time of the season.

“Where we are right now is at the business end of the season; every team is gunning for points more so than ever.

“Therefore when you do get those points, you count it as a blessing and move on to the next challenge.”





