PIETERMARITZBURG – Maritzburg United on Friday confirmed the signing of head coach Muhsin Ertugral on a two-and-a-half-year contract. Ertugral replaces Fadlu Davids, who guided United to a fourth-place finish in the league last season and a place in the 2018 Nedbank Cup final.

But Davids struggled to get his team firing in the 2018/19 campaign, with the Pietermaritzburg-based side propping up the foot of the table at the Christmas break.

Ertugral is a sometimes fiery character, but also a coach known for promoting youth.

Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia has given the Turk two main mandates – to avoid relegation, and to ensure opportunities are given to young players from the club’s development ranks.

“He is a seasoned coach who will know exactly how to deal with the situation we are in, to get the team out of the relegation zone,” said Kadodia.

“He is an expert in promoting youth, so beyond saving us from relegation this season, his mandate is to bring through and unearth young talent, and to help the club maintain a top-eight position in the future.”

The KZN Midlands club are yet to announce Ertugral’s assistants.

The 59-year-old first coached in South Africa in 1999, when he joined Kaizer Chiefs for what turned out to be a four-year spell.

He rejoined Amakhosi again between 2007 and 2009, and has also had four stints at Ajax Cape Town, as well as spells at Golden Arrows, Mpumalanga Black Aces and Orlando Pirates.

