Musa Nyatama awarded permanent head coach position at Swallows

Johannesburg - Musa Nyatama on Tuesday was confirmed as the head coach of Swallows Football Club on a permanent basis. Nyatama has reaped the rewards of his impressive stint at the helm as an interim coach and has been handed the job for at least one more season.

“Nyatama will be Swallows’ new coach for next season,” said club chairman David Mogashoa on MSW. “It’s now up to me to make sure he gets his chance, and he will be the head coach of Swallows next season. He has a CAF C licence and it’s up to me to make sure that he finds someone in the technical department who can step in when he does his B and A licence.”

The 35-year-old began the season as a player for the Dube Birds, but was asked to step in as the coach while Dylan Kerr (who was the coach at the time) awaited his work permit. Nyatama was thereafter restored to the background before being summoned to the helm once more when Ernst Middendorp abruptly departed for his homeland Germany in March.

Middendorp left Swallows in 14th place with eight games to go, handing Nyatama the responsibility of securing top-flight safety for the Dube Birds. Ntayama also won the DStv Premiership Coach of the Month for April after his side finished the month by winning all their fixtures and securing a complete haul of nine available points. This included away victories over Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM as well as a remarkable final day win over Marumo Gallants at home.

The young coach has exceeded all expectations after guiding Swallows to a top eight finish in the league and a crack at the MTN8 crown. @ScribeSmiso