5 outrageous moments from the DStv Premiership season

Johannesburg - As the 2022/23 DStv Premiership came to an end last weekend there were some outrageous moments that left fans dumbstruck. And that’s why below, IOL Sport writer Mihlali Baleka looks at five shocking or unacceptable moments from the recently concluded campaign.

Royal AM's suite, pitch invasions With their name already muddied by controversy, Royal AM were at it again last season. Their officials tried to force their way into the VIP suites during a clash against provincial counterparts AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium. That resulted in a scuffle between them and the security team who had been given clear orders not to let anyone into the suite without the necessary documentation.

As if that wasn’t enough, Royal AM’s team, led by president Shaun Mkhize, invaded the pitch during a clash against Marumo Gallants where they lost 3-1. A scuffle ensued between both sets of players late in the game, but chaotic scenes erupted after the visitors’ officials, who were supposed to be on the stands, joined in on the act. Chiefs pelted with missiles

A season that was supposed to be about rebuilding and rediscovering the glory days ended in agony for Kaizer Chiefs and everyone who’s associated with the club. It was a debut season to forget for coach Arthur Zwane who, along with his players, was pelted with missiles after their league penultimate game as they lost 1-0 to SuperSport United - their 11th loss of the season. As if that wasn’t enough, Chiefs finished the season fifth after they lost 1-0 to Cape Town City on the last day of the season, to cast further doubt over Zwane’s future at the club.

Gallants reach Confed Cup semis, and relegated After just two years in existence, Marumo Gallants were relegated to the National First Division (NFD) after finishing bottom of the league. It was a heart wrenching moment for Gallants who, three days earlier, were playing in their first ever Confederation Cup semi-final, where they lost to Yanga Africans 4-1 on aggregate.

But for a team that has had a lot of administrative failures, including the detainment of their two officials Rufus Matsena and Dina Dhlomo in Libya and non-payment of players, the writing was on the wall about their fall from grace. Jali’s bizarre situation at Sundowns After playing an influential role in Mamelodi Sundowns’ surge to a domestic treble, winning the league, MTN8, and Nedbank Cup, two seasons ago, Andile Jali was expected to lead the team again last term.

His impact that season was felt both on and off the pitch that he won the MTN8 Last Man Stadium, Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament and DStv Premiership Midfielder of the Season awards. But Jali didn’t finish this season with the club following reports that he arrived at training under the influence of alcohol. TS Galaxy's financial issues

In the wake of the entire club taking a trip to Türkiye during the mid-season break to fine-tune their preparations for the second half of the season, Galaxy suffered financial difficulties during the restart. It emerged that club chairman Tim Sukazi was having financial difficulties, leading to the short or non-payment of the players and coaching staff. During that time relegation becoming a huge possibility with each passing league game.