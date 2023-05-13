WATCH: Arthur Zwane injured after being attacked by disgruntled Kaizer Chiefs fans

Johannesburg — A group of angry Kaizer Chiefs’ fans attacked the team after their loss to SuperSport United in Rustenburg, injuring coach Arthur Zwane in the process. After recently missing out on the Nedbank Cup — to end any chances of winning a silverware in eight seasons in a row — Chiefs eyed a season salvation via a continental qualifying spot.

But those hopes went up in smoke on Saturday as they lost 1-0 to SuperSport in the penultimate round of the league season to ensure they’d only finish the season with 47 points if they win their last game. Already with a game to spare, Chiefs are trailing the second place chasing sides SuperSport and Orlando Pirates — who are both guaranteed a top three finish this season — by four points. A section of Chiefs’ supporters didn’t take kindly to the confirmation of another barren season by the loss to SuperSport in Rustenburg, throwing objects at the team en route to the dressing room’s tunnel.

According to a report from mtnfc.co.za, Zwane was hit by a bottle which cut him underneath his eye, resulting in him missing his obligatory post-match press conference as he needed medical attention. His assistant coach Dillon Sheppard addressed the gathering media in the process to reflect on the game that confirmed the calamity of their season. Amid Chiefs’ inconsistent performances, it wasn’t the first time that Zwane needed a police escort from the pitch to the dressing room due to overhead supporters wanting to assault him.