SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt has given his reaction to the much talked about transfer of Terrence Dzvukamanja who recently joined from Orlando Pirates. The 29-year-old forward Terrence Dzvukamanja put pen to paper on a deal to join Matsatsantsa as a free agent after his contract with the Buccaneers run out at the end of the last campaign.

The Zimbabwe-born Dzvukamanja departed the Sea Robbers under a cloud, with Pirates indicating their ‘surprise’ at SuperSport’s approach for the player, as he had apparently revealed his desire to return to his homeland in the next campaign.

Even though Pirates had been making attempts to find amicable solutions to Dzvukamanja’s ‘personal’ dilemma, the striker seemed set for a return to Zimbabwe, but to Pirates’ shock Hunt’s SuperSport snapped up the forward. Hunt, who is never one to hold his tongue, has finally spoken out about his knowledge of Dzvukamanja’s deal, revealing that he has full knowledge of the situation, but is not at liberty to disclose it at this point. “It hasn’t been nice what has gone on in the media and, obviously, there has been a backlash but I do know the truth and the whole story, everything from day one,” he told the media present in their camp in Durban.

He further added: “So I sleep well and with a clear conscience and that’s all we can do and try and concentrate going forward so that is all we can.” Hunt also expressed his desire to help Dzvukamanja adjust to his new environment as soon as possible, adding that he had tried to lure him to the capital in the January transfer window.

"It is important that the boy settles down. He has been here for two days now. It feels like home for him again. Well, not again, but with me, I know him well. I tried to get him in January. The 59-year-old mentor has now signed Dzvukamanja for the second time having lured him to the now-defunct Wits in the 2018-19 season.

Under the guidance of Hunt, Dzvukamanja managed 21 goal involvements (15 goals, 6 assists) in 60 appearances, a purple patch that secured him his big move to Pirates.