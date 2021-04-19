Nedbank Cup win will help Chippa in relegation fight, says coach

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Chippa United coach Siyabulela Gwambi feels that his side’s 1-0 Nedbank Cup semi-final win over Pretoria Callies on Saturday afternoon can provide them with the confidence they need in order to avoid relegation from the DSTV Premiership this season. “The win is a huge confidence boost especially with our upcoming Premiership game against Baroka FC. It was not a pleasant performance but we do know that Cup and League football is different. The win means a lot especially as I have just taken over as coach. We dedicate this win to the boys and the people of the Eastern Cape” said Gwambi. The result marks the first time that the Chilli Boys have reached the final of South Africa’s premier club competition and they will be looking to add some silverware to their cabinet to end what has been a frustrating season for them on a good note. ALSO READ: ’Everybody is devastated’ after TTM defeat, says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi However, Chippa were given a tough run for their money by their opponents who hail from the Glad Africa Championship, so much so that Callies would have been the happier of the two teams at half-time.

“It was always going to be a case of who scores first. Callies are a good team, let alone that they are playing in the Glad Africa Championship. Their tactical plans were well executed and they frustrated us in the second half. In the second half, we decided to push. They gave us a hard time but there can only be one winner and we did it. They were sitting and playing a low block. Our strategy was to keep the ball. The longer we kept the ball away from them, the more chances we had of catching them in the second half,” said Gwambi who hails from Zwide in the Eastern Cape.

ALSO READ: First cup final for TTM’s Washington Aurbi after Nedbank Cup heroics against Mamelodi Sundown

One of the interesting chances in the second half saw Chippa introduce veteran central midfielder Oupa Manyisa. Gwambi said that the 32-year-old was introduced in order to play a specific role that differed from his natural game.

“We needed guys to come in with experience and manage our game. We were a bit loose in the centre and wanted to lock the ball in the centre to protect our centre-backs,” said Gwambi.